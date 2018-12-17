| by Jack Landau |

After celebrating a grand opening last month, sales are well underway for Saturday in Downsview Park, a new condominium community by Mattamy Homes coming to Keele Street opposite Toronto’s Downsview Park. The first phase of the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed development is offering a selection of one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den, and two-bedroom layouts, priced from $420,990 and starting rom 552 ft² in area.

Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

At the more compact end of this range, the project includes a pair of one-bedroom layouts at 552 and 580 ft². The larger of the two, suite 1B-2 can be found starting on the fourth floor and available as high as level 10. Priced at $421,990, the layout offers a west exposure and either a balcony or terrace depending on the floor. The 4th-floor suite features a 165 ft² terrace, units on levels 5 through 8 have 105 ft² balconies, and the 9th-floor suite has a 70 ft² balcony.

Suite 1B-2, Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Stepping up in size, the project includes a selection of four one-bedroom plus den units, ranging from 589 to 617 ft², and starting from $411,990. In the middle of this range, layout 1BD-5 is a 603 ft² layout found on levels four through ten, priced at $412,990. Outdoor living spaces range from 60 to 165 ft² depending on the level.

Suite 1BD-5, Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

10 two-bedroom suite types are available, between 631 and 767 ft² in area, with prices ranging from $446,990 to $524,990. In the middle of this range, layout 2B-10 is a 717 ft², two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit priced at $506,990. Located on the first three floors of the building, the layout features a wraparound outdoor living space, with a 300 ft² terrace on the ground floor unit, and 300 ft² balconies for the 2nd and 3rd-floor units.

Suite 2B-10, Saturday in Downsview Park, image courtesy of Mattamy

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page. * * * UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.