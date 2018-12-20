| by Jack Landau |

Formed by Strachan Avenue on t west, the Kitchener rail corridor to the north, and the Lakeshore West rail corridor to the south, Toronto's 7.75-acre Ordnance Triangle is being redeveloped with significant residential density. Led by the team of Cityzen Development Group, Diamond Corp, Fernbrook Homes, and Greybrook Realty Partners, the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed Garrison Point development is bringing a pair of 29 and 35-storey condominium towers to the area.

Facing west to Garrison Point, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

We last checked in on the project's construction early in 2017, when excavation was well underway for the site's shared underground parking component. Forming of the underground levels commenced in the weeks that followed, with the project's first above-grade forming recorded in October 2017. 14 months since breaching the surface, the towers now stand at heights of 28 and 18 storeys.

Facing north to Garrison Point, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Cladding installation is in the process of enclosing the two towers in a window wall system with dark-tinted glazing and opaque spandrel panels framed in dark aluminum mullions. The cladding has been installed up to the towers’ 21st and 8th levels respectively. Installation has also begun for the vertical metal fins that will distinguish the towers’ faceted side volumes from the main tower massings.

Cladding installation at Garrison Point, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

To the west of the two condominium towers, a 34-storey rental tower—also designed by Hariri Pontarini—is well underway for developer Bentall Kennedy. The project recently crossed a construction milestone with the forming of the ground floor, and the tower is gearing up for its ascent along Strachan Avenue. The Novus at Garrison Point development will also include a future 25-storey tower.

Novus at Garrison Point rising above grade, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.

