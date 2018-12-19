| by Jack Landau |

Roughly four months since shoring rigs arrived at the site of Panda Condominiums to mark the start of construction, work is well underway for the future 30-storey Lifetime Developments tower on Edward Street, just north of Dundas subway station in Downtown Toronto. Crews from Michael Bros. Excavation are now excavating the five underground levels of the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed mixed-use condo complex.

Excavation at Panda Condos, facing southeast, image by Edward Skira

When we last checked in on the early stages of excavation at the end of October, the pit was around one level deep at its west end. The latest views of the growing pit show that excavation has progressed over two levels deep in some places, well on its way to a five-storey depth.

Excavation at Panda Condos, facing north, image by Edward Skira

As excavation progresses, a horizontal drilling rig is installing rows of tiebacks along the below-grade caisson walls. These tiebacks will anchor the caisson walls to the surrounding earth, keeping them stable as construction progresses. The first row of tiebacks has been installed a few feet below grade, as the drilling rig continues to install the second row below.

Excavation at Panda Condos, facing northwest, image by Edward Skira

Panda's excavation will continue for another few months before a crane is installed. Forming of the underground levels will then take several more months until it rises above grade for the project's three-storey podium, set to contain 1,860 m² of commercial retail space in a below-grade concourse level, 1,100 m² on the ground floor, and 2,750 m² on the second floor. The complex's third floor will house over 2,750 m² of office space.

Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.

