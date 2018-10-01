| by Craig White |

Another month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk is now behind us, so we are rounding up the hottest stories, projects, and Forum discussions of September 2018.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Unzipped Exhibition Opens in Serpentine Pavilion on King West

Bjarke Ingels describes design moves behind MECA, soon to be completed in Bordeaux, France, image by Craig White

September's hottest news story was the opening of B.I.G.'s Serpentine Pavilion at the KING Toronto site, showcasing the firm's design work around the world in advance of Westbank and Allied REIT's 'big' plans for the property here.

2. Three Towers Proposed for Yonge and Steeles Intersection

3. Derrick Removal Ends Long Chapter in L Tower Saga

4. New Rezoning Application Submitted for 'Cumberland Square'

5. 260-Metre-Tall M3 Announced at M City in Mississauga

6. Site Plan Application for CIBC Square North includes Several Design Refinements

7. 41-Storey Condo Tower Proposed at Queen and Jarvis

8. Port Lands Lakefilling Project Creating New Shoreline

9. Structural Steel Starting to Rise at CIBC Square South Tower

10. City Engaging With Public on Eglinton East LRT Plan

Our Top Ten Database Files

1. KING Toronto

Looking southwest across KING Toronto to the Downtown skyline, image courtesy of Westbank Corp.

The Well, Toronto's largest construction site, has been dethroned from our top spot by KING Toronto, vaulting onto our list in the top spot as the exhibition opens at the site of the future B.I.G.-designed condo and commercial complex on King West. Two others are on the list

2. The Well

3. CIBC Square

4. YSL Residences

5. Pinnacle One Yonge

6. The One

7. Sugar Wharf Condominiums, Phase 1

8. Cumberland Square

9. Wonder

10. Prime Condos

Our Top Ten Threads

1. CIBC Square

Looking northwest to the growing elevator core of CIBC Square's south tower, image by UT Forum contributor Michael62

Our CIBC Square thread, with very regular updates of this quickly growing office tower, is easily our most popular thread right now, with other large construction projects following it.

2. The Well

5. Union Station Revitalization

6. Ten York

7. 1 Yorkville

8. L Tower

9. Eau du Soleil

10. Massey Tower Condos

We will be back at beginning of November for a recap of October's top news stories, database files and Forum threads!