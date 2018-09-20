| by Jack Landau |

A major development proposal has surfaced for 133 Queen Street East in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood, seeking rezoning to permit a 41-storey condominium tower at the southwest corner of Queen and Jarvis streets. Submitted on behalf of the Cortel Group and property owner The Tire Source Corporation, the proposal would replace an existing auto service centre and associated surface parking lot.

Looking northwest to 133 Queen Street East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by IBI Group, the tower would rise 133 metres to the top of a mechanical penthouse level. The building would meet the Jarvis and Queen intersection with 1,300 square metres of retail space on the ground and second floors, with 440 condominium units and residential amenity space housed above.

Looking southwest to 133 Queen Street East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The 440 new units are proposed in a mix of 263 one-bedroom units (60% of the total) with average sizes of 50m2, 133 two-bedroom units (30% of the total) with average sizes of 70m2, and 44 three-bedroom layouts (10% of the total) with average sizes of 95m2. Residents would have access to 1,183 square metres of indoor and outdoor amenity space atop the podium levels on Floor 12, consisting of 800 square metres of indoor amenity space, connecting with a 303 square-metre outdoor amenity deck overlooking Queen Street, and wrapping around the Jarvis Street side of the building.

Looking northeast to 133 Queen Street East, image via submission to City of Toronto

One notable public realm contribution is the inclusion of a significant art installation along the site's the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street frontages. The art installation will be placed between columns supporting the cantilevered podium above, taking the form of a series of metal mesh sculptures that shelter the pedestrian realm. Designed by NAK Design Group, the installation draws inspiration from cast iron ornamental fences once common to residential properties in the area, taking the form of a series of metal domes in varying dimensions, suspended within the 7-metre-tall space formed by the cantilever above.

Decorative canopies at the base of 133 Queen Street East, image via submission to City of Toronto

