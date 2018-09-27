| by Jack Landau |

A new application submitted to the City of Vaughan seeks zoning amendments to permit a trio of towers at the northwest corner of Yonge and Steeles. The proposal from developer the Gupta Group seeks to replace three existing buildings on site with two 52-storey towers and a 65-storey tower in a condominium, hotel, and retail complex designed by IBI Group.

7028 Yonge site plan superimposed over map

The plan consists of a 52 and a 65-storey tower rising from a shared 7-storey podium wrapping around the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West frontages, with another 52-storey tower and townhome block to the north, rising from a single-storey podium internal to the property. At 212.5 metres, the 65-storey tower fronting the corner of the intersection would stand as Vaughan's and York Region's tallest building if approved. Looking at the wider GTA, the site's tallest tower would be the tallest in the region north of Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton intersection.

Looking north to 7028 Yonge, image via submission to City of Vaughan

A seven-storey base for the two south towers would house 1,990 m2 (21,420 ft2) at-grade retail, 14,032 m2 (151,039 ft2) of hotel space with 198 rooms in the south arm of the podium, and six levels of condominium units in the north arm of the podium. The two towers above the 7-storey podium would contain 512 and 680 condominium units.

North elevation, 7028 Yonge, image via submission to City of Vaughan

To the north, a 1-storey podium will contain 9 townhouse units and 3 additional podium units, while the north tower above would house an additional 584 units. The townhome and podium units will combine with the three residential towers for a total of 1,890 residential units on site. Of the total units, 694 units will be 1-bedroom (37%), 1,029 units will be 2-bedroom (54%), and 167 units will be 3-bedroom (9%).

South elevation, 7028 Yonge, image via submission to City of Vaughan

Residents of these units will be served by 3,707 m2 (39,901 ft2) of indoor amenity space and 2,630 m2 (28,309 ft2) of outdoor amenity space for a total of 6,337 m2 (68,210 ft2). Parking for residents, retail tenants, and hotel guests would be housed within a 5-levels underground garage containing a total of 1,272 parking spaces. The underground levels would also feature a knockout panel, allowing a connection with a future subway station on the potential Yonge line extension.

East elevation, 7028 Yonge, image via submission to City of Vaughan

