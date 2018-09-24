| by Craig White |

A new tallest building will be coming to Mississauga, as the third tower at the M City development was announced at a ceremony today at the site southwest of Square One, in the centre of the Greater Toronto Area's second largest city. With residential suites as high as the 77th storey, and another four floors of mechanical, M3 will top out slightly over 260 metres in the air. The winning entry from a competition amongst several of Canada's top architectural firms, the IBI Group-designed tower will be the tallest residential tower in the country outside of Downtown Toronto.

Looking northwest to M3, image courtesy of Rogers Real Estate Development

The community, eventually to be one to about 10,000 people, and the first residential work from the Rogers family via Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd., is tapping the expertise of Toronto's Urban Capital Property Group to create it. Responding to the high architectural bar set by MAD Architects, Cityzen and Fernbrook at the Absolute World towers on the east of Square One, Rogers and Urban Capital ran an architectural competition for the first tower at M City, choosing the unique accordion-like silhouette of Core Architects' design for M1, and soon after for M2 following brisk sales.

Looking east through M City towards Toronto, image courtesy of Rogers Real Estate Development

With M3, Rogers and Urban Capital are aiming to keep the focus on landmark architecture as Mississauga's growing city centre edges ever higher into the ranks of North America's dozen most superlative skylines. The new tower features a climbing line in a sawtooth design across its north and south facades that corresponds with its stepped roofline, to feature penthouse suites with dramatic terraces. The building, with some two-storey townhomes at ground level, will have about 880 suites in all, plus retail and a floor of office space. Across from it to the south will be a new two-acre park designed—along with all of the landscaping—by The Planning Partnership. The podium of the building will be topped by a suite of amenities including a gymnasium and pool behind the double-height glass walls seen in the rendering below. Renowned Toronto-based interior designers Cecconi Simone are designing the common areas in all M City buildings announced to date.

Looking southwest to the M3 lobby and podium at dusk, image courtesy of Rogers Real Estate Development

On hand for the announcement today were executives John Anderton of Rogers Real Estate Development, Mark Reeve of Urban Capital, and Mansoor Kazerouni, Chief Architect and Global Director of Buildings at IBI Group, with retiring Mississauga Ward 7 Councillor Nando Iannicca emceeing. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Kazerouni, Reeve, Crombie, Anderton, and Iannicca at the M3 Announcement, image by Craig White

While the developers prepare the sales pavilion for a grand reopening to launch M3 in a couple months time, construction work has begun on M1 and M2 to the immediate east. Excavators are now digging the pits for the first two phases, which will rise at the same time and are targeted to start occupancy around three years from now.

Looking southwest across the M1 construction site at M City, image by Craig White

UrbanToronto will be back with more information about M3 as it becomes available.