| by Craig White |

It's remarkable how quickly Toronto's Central Waterfront is changing. A decade ago, the area east of Yonge felt desolate; today with the first buildings opening, it feels like an up-and-coming place to move to. Downtown is a short walk or bus ride away, parks like Sugar Beach and Sherbourne Common have popped up, the maple trees of the Water's Edge Promenade have grown in beautifully—and they look particularly great decked out in their autumn colours right now.

Looking northwest towards Downtown Toronto across the Sugar Wharf site, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

Office buildings are already in the area, are opening up, are just now going up, and wth more planned, your work might be even closer than the core. George Brown College is expanding here. Ground level retailers have begun to open, with many more on the way in the coming years—the new flagship LCBO store is on its way here too—plus you can already dine on a patio here facing the lake. It all means that the race to find a place in the neighbourhood is on.

Looking northeast to Sugar Wharf Condominiums, phase one, designed by architectsAlliance for Menkes

Amidst all the nearby development, Sugar Wharf by Menkes Developments is positioning itself as a place for more than just young professionals. With 30% of its suites available in two or three bedroom layouts, there is room for families here, and they are not being forgotten when it comes to the impressive collection of amenities designed by Cecconi Simone either.

Kids arts and crafts room at Sugar Wharf Condominiums, designed by Cecconi Simone for Menkes Developments

There will be lots of places for adults and teens to relax of course, with an art and hobby studio, a music room, a virtual reality room, even a hammock lounge, and many more facilities… but kids get rooms just for them that they will love, including the arts and crafts playroom and party rooms pictured above and below.

Kids party room at Sugar Wharf Condominiums, designed by Cecconi Simone for Menkes Developments

Sugar Wharf's first two towers will rise just kitty corner to yet another park, soon to go into design, a concept rendering of which is three images above. The architectsAlliance-designed buildings soar 64 and 70 storeys tall and boast 711 and 733 suites inside.

Looking southeast across the Waterfront Innovation Centre beside Sugar Beach, image courtesy of Menkes

We'll be back with more about all of what is on offer at Sugar Beach as more information is made available. For now, you can get more information and see more renderings in our database file for Sugar Wharf, liked below. There's another link there to get on Sugar Wharf's mailing list, and finally our Forum thread links will take you to places where you ca get in on the conversation. You can always leave a comment in the space provided on this page as well.