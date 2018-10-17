| by Craig White |

The Greater Toronto Area boasts several skylines, not just Downtown Toronto's, which rank among the most impressive in North America. To the west, Mississauga City Centre is growing taller all the time. Marilyn and her sister—a.k.a Absolute World—currently dominate, but will soon have rivals to the west at M City. Image submitted by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed.

Looking west across Mississauga City Centre image by UT Forum contributor Jasonzed

