| by Jack Landau |

The ambitious plans to construct a new downtown in Vaughan around a new terminus for the University subway line seemed a bit farfetched when the extension was announced in 2009. Nine years later, the subway station's opening and frenzied construction of new office and condominium developments are silencing doubters as cranes now dot the nascent Vaughan Metropolitan Centre skyline.

While not the first high-rise condominium development in the area, the three-tower Transit City Condos project from CentreCourt Developments and SmartREIT is possibly the most anticipated, all towers 55-storey high and designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, and a location right next door to the subway station. Marketed in the run-up to the opening of the subway station, the Transit City plans added to a growing sense that the new downtown would become a reality, and demand for suites proved to be greater here than anyone expected. One year later, three cranes are in place to construct three new 55-storey towers.

Aerial view facing south over the Transit City site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Preliminary construction activity commenced in March, with an official ground breaking following in May. In the months since, the cranes have been raised and forming has begun for what will be York Region's tallest towers upon completion.

As the site's high water table would have made deep excavations problematic, the towers' parking garages are being constructed above grade. This is more evident on the east tower site, where work hasn't progressed quite as far. The angled shoring walls are still clearly visible as forming has just begun for the east tower foundations and below-grade structures. The parking garage here will rise six levels and contain 285 spaces, with at-grade retail fronting Portage Parkway.

Transit City Condos' east tower under construction, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

To the west, the other two towers are a bit further along, with the ground floor of their shared 7-storey podium taking shape. Like the east tower, the west towers will feature above-grade parking across the podium levels. The podium is also set to include a BUCA-branded restaurant and BAR BUCA location, animating the ground floor.

Transit City Condos' west towers under construction, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Together, the trio of 55-storey towers will bring over 1,700 units of residential density to the area. The towers will partially ring the new $32 million SmartCentres Terminal—soon to open—a regional bus terminal with transit connections across York Region and into Peel, and an underground walkway to the subway and adjacent office towers.

Transit City Condos, CentreCourt, SmartREIT, Vaughan

