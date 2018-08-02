| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday considers northeast-facing views overlooking Toronto's Church and Carlton intersection. Captured just a year and a half apart, the two images reveal plenty of changes on the east side of Downtown.

The March 30th, 2017, shot shows that excavation has started for the 41-storey Stanley Condominiums at the intersection's northeast corner, while immediately behind it, shoring rigs have arrived onsite for the 38-storey 411 Church Street. In the centre background, a new rental tower at 561 Sherbourne can be seen topped out at its final 43-storey height: there's still a crane atop it.

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, March 2017, image by Forum contributor steveve

Fast forward to July 25th, 2018, and the two construction sites in the foreground have progressed significantly, with 411 Church having overtaken Stanley Condos early on in construction. The rising 411 Church now blocks the completed 561 Sherbourne from view, while The Selby has now risen into view, joining the St James Town skyline behind James Cooper Mansion.

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, July 2018, image by Forum contributor steveve

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!