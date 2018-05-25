| by Nicholas Del Prete |

This weekend, the 19th annual Doors Open Toronto event is set to take place, providing an opportunity to see inside over 130 of the most historically, architecturally, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city. With that many doors open wide, there is certainly something to experience for people of all interests and ages.

While our earlier coverage introduced the unique media theme of this event, then film and architecture programs and film festival screenings, last week we provided a list of unique places which are all about creating television shows, movies, and games. With the Great Gulf-presented event happening tomorrow and Sunday, today we are highlighting a hand-picked list of must-tour buildings which are eye-catching in many different ways:if you're a Torontonian and you're not familiar with these buildings, it's time to correct that!

Some of these buildings are open for tour for the first time, possibly the last time, some normally have restricted access, or are typically open but for a fee (and are free this weekend).

Banner for this years Doors Open Toronto, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

On Saturday May 26 only (no Sunday access), Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will welcome visitors behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the history and functions of the airport. The site will be vibrant as there will be activities for people of all ages. Typically inaccessible areas such as the firehall, and maintenance areas will be open for tour. Additionally, children and adults can climb one of Billy Bishop's firetrucks, and watch planes take off and land from reasonable close-up! The airport's mascot Billy the Flying Fox, airport staff, volunteers, and operational personnel will all be on site to answer any questions.

*Please note for the times that buildings are open to the public and additional information, please visit the Doors Open Toronto Building Directory and search location-specific names here.

Billy Bishop Airport, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

401 Richmond

Constructed in 1899, 401 Richmond is a heritage-designated industrial building which transformed into an arts and culture hub. At this site, visitors can explore this key arts centre both inside and outside. On Saturday, there will be guided tours both of the rooftop garden and the interior galleries. Interactive video and film presentations will be onsite along with staff to speak and provide insight on the history of the building. For tour times click here.

Design Exchange

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be granted rare access to the Design Exchange's historic site; a beautiful landmark of Canadian design from the interwar period. Visitors to this site will be able to explore the original TSX Trading Floor, where they can bring their own t-shirts or bags to silkscreen their favourite medallion design onto.

Canada Life

The financial institution of Canada Life will be open for public access on the weekend of this years Doors Open. The early 20th century beaux-arts style building, home to the famous weather beacon and its typically closed off 17th floor tower observation room, will once again take part in Doors Open. On both Saturday and Sunday self-guided tours, archival displays, a short film, and the 17th floor observation room will give the public the rare opportunity to enter this icon on University Avenue. *Please note: the line for the observation room closes at 4:30 PM.

+ + +

In addition to the sites above, several that are typically open to the public for an entry fee will be featured this weekend for no charge! These include: the Aga Khan Museum, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Spadina Museum: Historic House and Gardens, and Fort York National Historic Site where visitors will experience a wide range of exhibits telling the story of Fort York's and Canada's military past. As well, at Black Creek Pioneer Village visitors can explore the grounds of this heritage site, which features over 40 historic buildings, heritage gardens, and an assortment of heritage breeds showcased in various celebrated films and television shows.

Black Creek Pioneer Village, Image Courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

The weekend is upon us, and you are encouraged to attend this free, city-wide event. There are additional buildings to the ones we have highlighted of course, so for a complete list visit the building directory on the City's website, where you'll also find maps and more info.

Finally, once Doors Open has come and gone for another year, we hope you'll post some of your photos in our dedicated Forum thread!