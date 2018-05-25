This weekend, the 19th annual Doors Open Toronto event is set to take place, providing an opportunity to see inside over 130 of the most historically, architecturally, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city. With that many doors open wide, there is certainly something to experience for people of all interests and ages.
While our earlier coverage introduced the unique media theme of this event, then film and architecture programs and film festival screenings, last week we provided a list of unique places which are all about creating television shows, movies, and games. With the Great Gulf-presented event happening tomorrow and Sunday, today we are highlighting a hand-picked list of must-tour buildings which are eye-catching in many different ways:if you're a Torontonian and you're not familiar with these buildings, it's time to correct that!
Some of these buildings are open for tour for the first time, possibly the last time, some normally have restricted access, or are typically open but for a fee (and are free this weekend).
Banner for this years Doors Open Toronto, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
On Saturday May 26 only (no Sunday access), Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will welcome visitors behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the history and functions of the airport. The site will be vibrant as there will be activities for people of all ages. Typically inaccessible areas such as the firehall, and maintenance areas will be open for tour. Additionally, children and adults can climb one of Billy Bishop's firetrucks, and watch planes take off and land from reasonable close-up! The airport's mascot Billy the Flying Fox, airport staff, volunteers, and operational personnel will all be on site to answer any questions.
*Please note for the times that buildings are open to the public and additional information, please visit the Doors Open Toronto Building Directory and search location-specific names here.
Billy Bishop Airport, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
Constructed in 1899, 401 Richmond is a heritage-designated industrial building which transformed into an arts and culture hub. At this site, visitors can explore this key arts centre both inside and outside. On Saturday, there will be guided tours both of the rooftop garden and the interior galleries. Interactive video and film presentations will be onsite along with staff to speak and provide insight on the history of the building. For tour times click here.
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be granted rare access to the Design Exchange's historic site; a beautiful landmark of Canadian design from the interwar period. Visitors to this site will be able to explore the original TSX Trading Floor, where they can bring their own t-shirts or bags to silkscreen their favourite medallion design onto.
The financial institution of Canada Life will be open for public access on the weekend of this years Doors Open. The early 20th century beaux-arts style building, home to the famous weather beacon and its typically closed off 17th floor tower observation room, will once again take part in Doors Open. On both Saturday and Sunday self-guided tours, archival displays, a short film, and the 17th floor observation room will give the public the rare opportunity to enter this icon on University Avenue. *Please note: the line for the observation room closes at 4:30 PM.
Aga Khan Museum & Ismaili Centre
The stunning Aga Khan Museum designed by world renowned architect Fumihiko Maki will host the public through a series of activities on both Saturday and Sunday within the museum itself and the surrounding courtyards and formal gardens. Events in the Aga Khan Museum include family activities taking place in the education centre, as well as non-scheduled tours throughout the spaces. The neighbouring Ismaili Centre is also encouraged to be visited while you are at the Aga Khan, with its spectacular contemporary prayer hall and foyer spaces designed by Charles Correa. This site will also be available to explore through self guided tours. *Note: While pictures are allowed in the social spaces, there is no photography/videography allowed in the prayer hall.
The Stunning Aga Khan Museum, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
Historic Don Jail and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Administration Building
On both Saturday and Sunday, public access will be provided at the Historic Don Jail and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Administration Building. The distinctive design of the building was created by renowned architect William Thomas. Once a reform jail, the building is now used by Bridgepoint as an administrative building. Visitors will be able to take part in self-guided tours which will show how the building has been transformed into an administrative building. Additionally, there will be an Art and Healing walking tour featuring a sculpture gardem, a photography exhibit and a Sorel Etrog collection.
R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
"The Palace of Purification" referred to as R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant is the largest of the four water treatment plants in the City, which provides 400 million litres of safe drinking water to residents in Toronto and York Region each day. Visitors will be able to take part in a self-guided tour on both Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. The tour will grant access to both the Pump House and the Filter Station. Water Treatment staff will be on site to provide additional insight and answer any posed questions.
Always a popular Doors Open venue, on both Saturday and Sunday, the Toronto City Hall will give visitors a look into the Mayor's Office, Council Chambers, 27th Floor Observation Deck, and the Green Roof. Various programs will include film screenings of two programs of short films curated by ReelAbilities Film Festival Toronto and Toronto Youth Shorts Film Festival; a display of original costumes from notable film and television productions by members of CAFTCAD; an interactive Lego sculpture created by Doors Open visitors in collaboration with sculptural artist Ekow Nimako; an exhibit of large scale photographs celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Prince Edward (Bloor St.) Viaduct, organized by Toronto's Photo Laureate, Geoffrey James; and a virtual reality tour of eight Doors Open sites through the 360* VR photos.
27th Floor Observational Deck at Toronto's City Hall, Image via UT Forum contributor Salsa
The Romanesque revival building designed by Edward James Lennox, now houses provincial and city courts and is heavily restricted. On both Saturday and Sunday, Doors Open will give the public the rare chance to enter the historic city hall through organized and self-guided tours. The grand staircase and courtroom 121 (formerly the council chamber) will be open for the public and give visitors a glimpse into the life of a civic courthouse.
This site is home to the Law Society of Upper Canada and the highest courts in Ontario, Osgoode Hall is also typically heavily restricted. On both Saturday and Sunday, visitors will get the rare opportunity to enter on self-guided tours in English, French, and Chinese through the courtrooms, library, convocation hall, and Osgoode Hall restaurant. Volunteers will be onsite to assist visitors and answer any questions.
Osgoode Hall, Image via submission to City of Toronto
Legislative Assembly of Ontario
At this site, visitors are encouraged to stroll through the meeting place of Ontario’s Legislative Assembly, an iconic Richardsonian Romanesque building home to the province’s Legislature since 1893. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a self-guided tour which will take visitors through the Legislative Chamber, as well as numerous exhibits featuring parliamentary history and displays from Ontario community museums.
The international landmark of Massey Hall joined Doors Open for the first time last year. Hosting everything from musical performances to political rallies, Massey Hall has become a centre of artistic and civic activity in the community. On Sunday, visitors will get a rare chance to see behind the scenes of this iconic music venue, visitors can explore the Hall's storied history, partake in a backstage tour, and browse through archival displays featuring programs and photos from the beginning of the Music Hall to modern day. This cultural landmark temporarily closes this July until 2020 for a major renovation and expansion, which makes this on of the last chances to see Massey Hall in its current state.
Massey Hall, Image Courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
The St. George's Hall (The Arts and Letters Club)
This heritage property is protected by the City of Toronto through designation and a heritage conservation easement under the Ontario Heritage Act. Since 1920, this heritage landmark has been the home to the Arts and Letters Club, a private club formed in 1908 dedicated to the celebration and enjoyment of the arts. On Saturday and Sunday, self-guided tours of the building will be provided with detailed explanations of features by club members. Visitors can also view the art collection which consists of art spanning over more than a century. Archival film footage and an exhibition of work by Club photographers will also be on display over the course of the weekend.
The Royal Conservatory of Music- TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning
A technologically sophisticated building which integrates a historic building with contemporary architecture, the TELUS Centre furthers the mission of The Conservatory: to develop human potential through music and the arts. Building tours of The Royal Conservatory's TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning will take place on both Saturday and Sunday every half hour starting at 10:15 AM. On Sunday May 27, visitors are welcome to watch a Samba group in Temerty Theatre 11:30 AM to 1 PM, then see Royal Conservatory School bands rehearsing in Temerty Theatre 2 PM to 4:30 PM. *Please note the concert halls are only open to concert attendees. For tour times, please click here.
Open on both Saturday and Sunday, Join TD Bank, Cadillac Fairview and Heritage Toronto for a exclusive tour of the 54th floor of TD Bank Tower. This influential tower set a standard for urban development in Toronto through its International Style of Architecture. The 54th floor features unique architectural details, treasures from TD Bank Group's art collection and the original boardroom table. Please note: Capacity is limited. Please arrive early and be prepared to wait up to two hours to be escorted up to the 54th floor.
Toronto-Dominion Centre, Image Courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
University of Toronto, Scarborough - Andrews Building
Designed by the same Architect as the CN Tower, this brutalist complex by John Andrews has been featured in numerous films and music videos including Award winning film "The Shape of Water". On Saturday, visitors will get the opportunity to explore the exterior and interior of this Canadian architectural icon on guided tours. There will also be an opportunity to hear from film and cinema experts throughout the weekend.
Also referred to as "the station beneath the station", this site has been closed to the public since 1966, but is still well-known throughout the City of Toronto. This station is commonly used as a "Hollywood North" prop as it embodies the image of an American Subway Station. On Saturday, visitors are invited to tour the station, which will be dressed with movie posters/props from films, television shows, and TV commercials which were shot in the station. A brief history of the station will also be provided during the underground tour.
In addition to the sites above, several that are typically open to the public for an entry fee will be featured this weekend for no charge! These include: the Aga Khan Museum, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Spadina Museum: Historic House and Gardens, and Fort York National Historic Site where visitors will experience a wide range of exhibits telling the story of Fort York's and Canada's military past. As well, at Black Creek Pioneer Village visitors can explore the grounds of this heritage site, which features over 40 historic buildings, heritage gardens, and an assortment of heritage breeds showcased in various celebrated films and television shows.
Black Creek Pioneer Village, Image Courtesy of Doors Open Toronto
The weekend is upon us, and you are encouraged to attend this free, city-wide event. There are additional buildings to the ones we have highlighted of course, so for a complete list visit the building directory on the City's website, where you'll also find maps and more info.
Finally, once Doors Open has come and gone for another year, we hope you'll post some of your photos in our dedicated Forum thread!