| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Last week, we introduced the annual Doors Open event presented by Great Gulf and announced the theme for this years event to be held on May 26th and May 27th. The event will offer a timely opportunity to explore the theme of Toronto's film and television industry, while providing an opportunity to see inside over 130 of the most historically, architecturally, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city. As a part of the 19th edition of Doors Open Toronto, this year's event offers four Film and Architecture Programs.

Doors Open Toronto 2018, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

The first of the four Film and Architecture Programs, will be presented at The Regent Theatre in partnership with Culture of Cities Centre. This program; Toronto's Nabes: Pasts, Presents, Futures, will be hosted on both May 26th and 27th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. At the site, visitors will be able to envision The Regent Theatre through the eyes of a new generation of Torontonians. Screenings and tours of the cinema will be available all weekend long, joined by the display of vintage projectors, film posters, and historical placards about the theatre and its history.

The Regent Theatre, Image via City of Toronto

The second program; 7th Generation Image Makers: Tkaronto, will be presented in partnership with Native Child and Family Services of Toronto. The program will be hosted at 30 College Street from 10 AM to 4 PM on both May 26th and 27th. Housed at the Native Youth Resource Centre, 7th Generation Image Makers operates a fully functioning art studio which provides arts and programs for Indigenous youth. 7th Generation Image Makers will tell their stories of Indigenous Tkaronto through an interactive display and video art which will be visible to all visitors.

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, Image via City of Toronto

The third program, The Open Studio Program, is presented in partnership with the Toronto Society of Architects, and takes place at architectural studios across the city. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and engage with architects and designers behind some of Toronto's most celebrated buildings. Visitors can see a range of various offices located in renovated garages, storefront spaces, and heritage buildings to get a unique perspective on the design process and to see firsthand the process of how these buildings and spaces are designed. (Please note that the majority of firms are open only on Sunday, May 27th, visit the buildings pages for all operating hours.)

Participating firms/studios in this Program:

Doors Open Toronto: Architect Studio Tours, Image Courtesy of Toronto Society of Architects

Stories From the Six, is the fourth Film and Architecture Program to be offered. Presented in partnership with Diaspora Dialogues, the program will take place at Zoomerplex, 70 Jefferson Avenue on Saturday May 26th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Visitors will have the opportunity to celebrate films and filmmakers where Toronto is part of the starring role. Movies will be displayed including NATASHA by award winning author/filmmaker David Bezmozgis. Interviews will also be showcased, shinning light on the process of adapting literary works for film. For the full lineup, click here.

Doors Open Toronto: Stories from the Six, Image Courtesy of Diaspora Dialogues

Additionally, Doors Open Toronto 2018 will feature numerous Film Festival Screenings. Toronto is home to over 80 film festivals, and a number of Doors Open locations throughout the city have partnered with a dynamic local film festival or venue to showcase films and provide related information to visitors throughout the weekend.

Screenings include:

CinéFranco: Francophone International Film Festival, presented in partnership with Le Labo

Reelworld Film Festival

Planet in Focus Environmental Film Festival

Toronto Jewish Film Festival

Human Rights Watch Film Festival

The Commons @ 401 Richmond

The Revue Cinema

For a full list of Open Door sites featuring film screenings visit here and scroll to the bottom to "other".

Various Film Screenings at Doors Open Toronto 2018, Image Courtesy of Google Images

In the weeks leading up to this year’s Doors Open, we will continue to highlight our selection of must-see locations and events. In the meantime, for more information, maps, and schedules for this year's event, visit the official website which continues to be updated, or if located in Toronto, dial 311. Finally, once Doors Open is on, we hope you'll post some of your photos in our dedicated Forum thread.