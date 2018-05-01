| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Doors Open Toronto returns later this month for its 19th annual event, providing an opportunity to see inside over 130 of the most historically, architecturally, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city. Last year, the event celebrated Canada's 150th birthday and 15 decades of architecture. This year, the 19th edition offers a timely opportunity to explore the theme of Toronto's film and television industry.

Doors Open Toronto 2018, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

To be held on Saturday, May 26th and Sunday, May 27th, in the theme of this year's event Film: The Great Romance, access will be granted to buildings that are not typically open to the public. Presented by Great Gulf, the 2018 Doors Open Toronto program features historic cinemas, film and television studios, artist-run centres, and film training studios located throughout the City. Additionally, this event will also highlight buildings which have been featured in film and television.

Some notable properties worth mentioning:

Cinnesphere

Fox Theatre

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

Massey Hall

Toronto Centre for the Arts

The Royal Conservatory of Music - Telus Centre for Performance and Learning

The Revue Cinema

Kingsway Community Life Centre @ Underground Theatre

Pure Spirits Still House/Distillery District Film Locations Site Tours

Ryerson School of Image Arts

University of Toronto - Edward Johnson Building (Faculty of Music)

TIFF Film Reference Library

York Masonic Temple

A full list of the participating properties as well as hours of operations for each building on the weekend of the event can be found on the City's website.

The Royal Conservatory of Music - Telus Centre for Performance and Learning, Image via City of Toronto

Doors Open Toronto 2018 will also feature 10 free Walking Tours which will explore and unpack the histories, stories, and architecture of a variety of neighbourhoods across the city, a number of which have been backdrops for films shot in Toronto. Registration for walking tours begins today, May 1st, with additional spots opening May 17th, and is mandatory for those wishing to attend. Special Programming will also be present, featuring various exhibits, tours, talks and concerts highlighting the theme of film.

The whole event kicks off on Friday, May 25th at 7:30 PM at Ontario Place Cinesphere hosting the first of three OpenInSights programs; Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience, followed by an engaging Q&A panel discussion on the remarkable history, evolution and global impact of IMAX. There will be 2 additional OpenInSights programs, all providing a glimpse into the creative process of architects, filmmakers, art directors, and production designers, through a series of panel discussions. The second program—What's The Story Here?—will be hosted at John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, which will focus on architecture, film, and Toronto. The third panel discussion—Toronto OnScreen—will be hosted at the Masonic Temple, focussing on the intersection of architecture and cinema.

Cinesphere, Image courtesy of Doors Open Toronto

Toronto's City Hall will be vibrant and action-packed with activity from 10 AM to 5 PM during the Doors Open Toronto weekend. Visitors will experience exhibits and programming, as well as rare access to key locations including the Mayor's Office, the 27th floor observational deck, and council chambers.

Toronto City Hall, Image via City of Toronto

With more than 1,400 on-location film, television, and digital media productions taking place in the city each year, Toronto is North America's third largest screen-based production centre and the heart of Canada's film and television sector. This years event is quickly approaching and anyone with any level of interest is encouraged to attend this rare and free event.

In the weeks leading up to this year’s Doors Open, we will be highlighting our selection of must-see locations and events. In the meantime, for more information, maps, and schedules for this year's event, visit the official website, or if located in Toronto, dial 311. Finally, once Doors Open has come and gone for another year, we hope you'll post some of your photos in our dedicated Forum thread.