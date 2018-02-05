| by Jack Landau |

Lifetime Developments' latest project to hit the Toronto condominium market, Panda Condominiums will soon rise on Edward Street just west of Yonge and north of Dundas. The 30-storey Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium tower will introduce 560 units to the area, the suite layouts newly released.

Panda Condominiums, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Panda is offering a wide selection of floor plans, ranging from junior one-bedroom+study units all the way up to three-bedroom layouts. Towards the smaller end of this scale, layout P458-B is a 485 ft² studio + study layout. This layout includes a 34 ft² balcony offering east exposure, and can be found on levels 6 through 9 of the tower.

Layout P458-B at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Stepping up in size, layout P712 offers a two-bedroom plan with main and ensuite bathrooms, sized at 712 ft². Located on levels 5 through 27, this layout includes a 111 ft² balcony spanning the full width of the layout, with a south-facing exposure.

Layout P712 at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

For those looking for a little more than two bedrooms, layout P727 is a two bedroom + den layout plan with 727 ft² of space, as well as an 88 ft² balcony with a south exposure. Found on floors 5 through 27, the layout is centred around a kitchen/dining area, offering two bathrooms including an ensuite serving the master bedroom.

Layout P727 at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

Among the largest units available at Panda Condos, three bedroom layout P1035-A is sized at 1,035 ft². Housed on levels 10 through 27, this layout is notable for its 163 ft² balcony with south-facing views, accessed via a bedroom and a combined open-concept kitchen/dining/living room.

Layout P1035-A at Panda Condos, image courtesy of Lifetime Developments

