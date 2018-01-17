| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in at the site of Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake and Vita Two On The Lake back in November, when shoring work had recently kicked off construction activity for the new two-tower complex in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area. In the weeks since, Deep Foundations have wrapped up the shoring phase at the site of the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed waterfront community, and crews from Michael Bros Excavation are now in the midst of digging out the site's shared underground parking garage.

Facing northwest across the Vita site, image by Craig White

Excavation of the site's 922-space underground parking garage has been ongoing since December, when the bulk of work was completed for the site's tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems. Since then, excavators have been hard at work, beginning to dig out the garage's six underground levels, while horizontal drilling rigs have been working to install steel tiebacks around the site perimeter.

Facing southwest across the Vita site, image by Craig White

Excavation is furthest along at the east end of the 180-metre long site, where the terrain has been temporarily evened out to allow a smooth work area for the tieback rig. The south end is expected to be the last section of the site to be excavated, where an earthen ramp currently provides access to the pit for crews and equipment.

Excavators and tieback rigs at the Vita site, image by Craig White

Once complete, Vita and Vita Two are primed to add over 650 new homes to the rapidly-growing Humber Bay Shores area. In addition to the boost in density, the project will also support the extension of a new local road called Annie Craig Drive, to be built atop the parking garage running between the two phases.

Site of Vita and Vita Two On The Lake, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Additional information and images are available in the projects' database files, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.