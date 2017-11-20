| by Jack Landau |

Work has begun for another high-rise condominium development in South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area. Set to be among the tallest buildings on the neighbourhood skyline at a height of 53 storeys, Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake is the latest project to begin construction in the high-rise community with the recent start of shoring activity.

Shoring begins for Vita on the Lake, image by Craig White

Finalized plans for Vita and follow-up phase Vita Two On The Lake were submitted to the City of Toronto in September, paving the way for the start of shoring. This phase of work started a few weeks ago with the arrival of crews from Deep Foundations and Michael Bros Excavation, who will respectively be carrying out shoring and excavation for the tower's six-level underground parking garage.

Shoring activity at Vita on the Lake, image by Craig White

During the shoring phase, crews have been installing the earth retention system that will keep the surrounding earth in place to support a safe excavation. Steel I-beams—known as soldier piles—protruding from the earth along the site's perimeter reveal how far crews have progressed over the last few weeks, while shoring rigs continue the process of inserting them into the ground along the remaining edges of the site.

Steel I-beams installed at the Vita on the Lake site, image by Craig White

Following shoring work, excavation will begin for the underground garage of the 53-storey Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed condo tower, eventually to run the full length of the roughly 180-metre long site below both towers. An extension of local road Annie Craig Drive will run between them, above the 900-space garage.

Shoring activity at Vita on the Lake, image by Craig White

