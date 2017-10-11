| by Jack Landau |

Construction approval is one step closer for the hotly anticipated Nobu Toronto project following an August application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) to City Planning. The project from Madison Group in partnership with Westdale Properties and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Group has been steadily evolving since an initial submission back in early 2015, and the latest round of planning documents for the Teeple Architects-designed development bring to light some revisions to the plans.

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

The biggest revision is that the plan to create twin 49-storey towers has changed to twin 45-storey towers. While the towers' 156-metre height remains, the floor count has been reduced to allow for increased heights for several floors throughout the complex, including the towers’ upper floors where Nobu’s penthouse units will be located.

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

With four fewer floors, the new plan's gross floor area (GFA) has been scaled back too, with the previous rezoning application seeking a total of 69,747 m². The new plan calls for a total GFA of 58,904 m², consisting of approximately 2,907 m² of commercial space, 4,044 m² of hotel space with 36 rooms, 51,941 m² of residential space across 660 condo units (unchanged from the previous plan), and six levels of underground parking.

As part of the SPA, updated architectural plans offer some insight into the material finishes that will be used on Nobu’s exterior. The development's playful exterior will be accomplished using a mix of bronze and black aluminum mullions, dark grey precast concrete, black metal panels, metal mesh screens, spandrel panels of bronze, mirror finish, and light grey, and glazing in a combination of clear, fritted, bronze, and mirror finishes.

Nobu Residences Toronto, image courtesy of Madison Group/Westdale Properties

We will be back with more on the Nobu Toronto project soon. In the meantime, you can find out more about this development from our database file, linked below. Want to talk about the project? You can get in on the conversation in the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided on this page.