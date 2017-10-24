| by Jack Landau |

It has been a year and a half since Graywood Developments launched their SCOOP Condos project, and the mid-rise recently crossed a milestone with the official start of construction on Toronto's St. Clair Avenue West near Old Weston Road. A ceremonial ground breaking was held on October 12th, attended by Graywood President and CEO Stephen Price, Ward 17 Councillor Cesar Palacio, residents of the local community, and purchasers of suites in the development.

Ground breaking for SCOOP, image by Arthur Mola

Graywood President and CEO Stephen Price remarked on the importance of this project for the neighbourhood's regeneration, saying “Cities like Toronto develop in pockets, and this stretch of St. Clair from Old Weston Road to Caledonia is primed for smart, community-oriented developments. As we break ground on Scoop, we do so with the ambition of setting the bar for what development can and should be like along this corridor.”

Below, a snapshot of the ceremonial sod turning includes (from left to right) Graywood Developments’ Vice President, Development Project Management Adidharma Purnomo; President and CEO Stephen Price; Vice President, Sales and Marketing Heather Lloyd and Ward 17 Davenport Councillor Cesar Palacio.

Ground breaking for SCOOP, image by Arthur Mola

The SMV Architects-designed building will rise 6 storeys high on the south side of St. Clair Avenue West at Osler Street. SCOOP's 72 suites will come in one and two-bedroom layouts, with sizes ranging from 550 ft² up to 1,200 ft². Residents at SCOOP will have access to a collection of common and amenity areas appointed by TACT, including a lobby, a library, an outdoor courtyard with gardens, and more.

SCOOP Condos, image courtesy of Graywood Developments

