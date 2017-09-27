| by Jack Landau |

The Queensway in Etobicoke has been undergoing a slow but steady renewal in recent years, with recent additions like Hive Lofts and Qube Condos setting the stage for upcoming and future developments such as Queensway Park, Royal Q Towns, and 1001 The Queensway. Now a newly proposed project at 859 The Queensway is joining in the intensification along this main street as earlier this month, developers First Avenue Properties and Latch Developments submitted a proposal seeking rezoning to redevelop the site with a 14-storey Teeple Architects-designed condo and retail development.

Overview of the subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

Located on the south side of The Queensway between Islington Avenue and Royal York Road at Plastics Avenue, the property is currently home to an auto service centre and car rental facility. The area surrounding to the south is primarily retail, light industrial, and office space. Across the street to the north, The Queensway is lined with single-storey strip retail with housing above, while a single-detached neighbourhood with schools and churches lies behind that.

Facing southwest towards 859 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The proposal's architecture breaks up building facades into a series of framed volumes meant to reflect the fine-grained character found on adjacent blocks of The Queensway. Architectural plans show a range of materials expected to be used on 859 The Queensway's exterior, which include a window wall system with vision glass and spandrel panels, and a combination of clear and fritted glazing to frame the building's approximately 1,149 m² ground floor retail component.

Above, 859 The Queensway would introduce 228 condominium units to the area, coming in a mix of 19 one-bedroom units, 36 one-bedroom+den units, and 173 two-bedroom units. In addition to offering primarily two-bedroom layouts, 12 of the building's units have been designated as paired units that can be combined to create three-bedroom layouts, providing further opportunities for families looking to move into the neighbourhood.

Facing southwest towards 859 The Queensway, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The building would offer residents both 456 m² of indoor and 456 m² of outdoor amenity space housed on the second floor of the building. Below grade, the project would be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing a total of 253 parking spaces, divided between 217 resident and 36 visitor spaces. 172 bicycle parking spaces will also be provided, with visitor spaces housed in an at-grade bike room next to the residential lobby, and resident spaces located on the P1 underground level.

We will return with additional details as new information about the project emerges.