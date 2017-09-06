| by Jack Landau |

Just south of King and Strachan in Toronto's King West Village neighbourhood, CentreCourt Developments is bringing ZEN King West to the city's condo market. Last month we got a first glimpse into the project's amenity spaces, appointed by figure3 Interior Design, with two initial renderings providing a look into the 3,000 ft² spa that helps the project realize its "ZEN" branding. Now, newly completed renderings broaden the information on the health and fitness-themed amenities on offer in the 32-storey, Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed tower.

ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

The newest renderings highlight elements of the building's 5,000 ft² fitness facility, which offers both indoor and outdoor components for year-round use. Inside, ZEN's fitness facility will include an indoor multipurpose room, a dedicated crossfit space, as well as a weight room and cardio room.

Fitness facility at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

The workout space shown above with weight training equipment, is adjacent to space with treadmills, ellipticals, steppers, and more. Both spaces enjoy floor-to-ceiling glazing that fills them with natural light while offering views out to the building's outdoor running track amenity and the streets beyond.

Fitness facility at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

The 200-metre outdoor running tack has bee dubbed the "Sky Track." Located on the fifth floor terrace, the two-lane track passes by a sheltered outdoor lounge space offering seating and grilling areas. The fifth floor's outdoor area also includes an al fresco yoga studio offering views of the surrounding city.

Sky Track at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

