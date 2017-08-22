| by Jack Landau |

It was just over a month ago when we reported on the evolving plans for a new residential tower in the King West Village, just south of King and Strachan, and now, CentreCourt Developments has begun marketing for the project, which is now known as ZEN King West.

ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Rising to a height of 32 storeys, the project is designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects, mixing warm finishes including wood and stone, with a main exterior envelope of glass and steel. The building will meet the street with a tripartite five-storey podium, the lowest two floors set back and colonnaded to create a sheltered forecourt at ground level, with the middle two floors projecting above, and the uppermost floor set back and colonnaded again, this time for a sheltered outdoor amenity space for residents.

Base of ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Indoor amenities for residents are appointed by figure3 Interior Design. Amenities at ZEN King West will include a 5,000 ft² fitness facility with strength training, cardiovascular, CrossFit, and yoga equipment, as well as an almost 200-metre outdoor running tack located on the fifth floor. Newly-released renderings are providing us with our first glimpse of the building's second floor spa, a space which aims to live up to the project's branded promise of zen-like serenity.

Spa at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

The roughly 3,000 ft² spa's standout feature will be a lounge seating area in an ankle-deep pool, which will be complemented by showers, saunas, hot/cold plunge pools, private massage room areas, chromatherapy experience showers, and other features and finishes typically reserved for luxury hotel properties.

Spa at ZEN King West, image courtesy of CentreCourt

