| by Jack Landau |

New development is intensifying along the future route of Toronto's new Crosstown LRT in advance of the line's 2021 opening. Just southeast of the future Science Centre (formerly Don Mills) Station at Don Mills and Eglinton, the latest residential development to begin construction is Lindvest's Sonic Condos, which saw its first activity a few weeks ago when shoring rigs arrived on site.

Northwest view across the Sonic/SuperSonic site, image by Jack Landau

Crews from Anchor Shoring are now in the process of preparing the earth retention system for Sonic and future second phase SuperSonic Condos, the latter of which is currently in sales. With the 28- and 30-storey condominium towers by architects Page + Steele / IBI Group to rise from a shared podium structure, the entire site footprint is being shored simultaneously.

Southeast view across the Sonic/SuperSonic site, image by Jack Landau

Shoring work is furthest along at the north end of the site, where the 28-storey first phase will soon rise. A series of steel I-beams protruding vertically from the earth marks the current progress on this stage of construction. Over the next several weeks, Anchor Shoring teams will continue to bore holes around the perimeter of the site, then insert I-beams and pour concrete into the boreholes. This process is repeated until a protective below-grade wall is formed to hold back the surrounding earth and allow a safe excavation.

Shoring along the north edge of the Sonic/SuperSonic site, image by Jack Landau

Following the completion of the shoring phase, crews from Astro Excavating will begin to dig down to a depth of four storeys to create the development's underground parking garage. The below-grade levels will extend across the entire L-shaped site, including below the footprint of a new green space planned for the site's Ferrand Drive frontage to the east. Designed by NAK Design Group, it will operate as a Privately Owned Publicly-Accessible Space (POPS).

Shoring rigs at the future park site, image by Jack Landau

A site plan indicates that a new public road would run along the south edge of the POPS, while two blocks of three-storey townhomes, containing a combined total of 26 units, will flank the green space and new road on the north and south.

South view across the Sonic/SuperSonic site, image by Jack Landau

Make sure to check out our dataBase file for the project to review more information and images. Want to share your thoughts about the project? Feel free to leave a comment in the space below this page, or join in the conversation in our associated Forum thread.