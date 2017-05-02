| by Eric Chen |

As its tentative late-2017 completion date nears, cladding installation has continued to progress at Downtown Toronto's 58-storey 88 Scott Street condominium. Since our last update—which showcased the Concert Properties project's topping off, the development has continued its steady progress, with the tower already established as an eastern fixture of the Downtown skyline.

88 Scott Street as viewed from the South East, image by Edward Skira

In our last update, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed development has just reached its final 669 foot height, and the final stages of structural construction were wrapping up. In the months since, the temporary steel supports along the upper floors—typically used in concrete tower construction—have been removed, with the final structure of the tower now completed as work on the building envelope climbs higher.

Compared to images from our last update, the distinctively stepped crown of the tower has been further exposed with the removal of temporary weather wrapping, while the removal of temporary steel supports and barriers also allows the form of the crown the be more easily read. Close up of 88 Scott Street as viewed from the North, image by Forum contributor G.L. 17

Cladding installation has continued to progress, now rising several stories since our last update and will soon reach the bottom of the crown. Amidst a skyline of glassy towers, the materially varied façade is one of the project's defining features, giving it a conspicuous high-rise presence while attempting to relate to some of the area's mid- and low-rise brick buildings.

88 Scott Street as viewed from the Berczy Park, image by Forum contributor steveve

While the mass of the tower has already impacted the urban fabric for quite a while now, the residents that will inhabit the 525 units (and 331 parking spaces) will certainly have a substantial impact on the life of the surroundings. Views from the nearly completed Berczy Park underscore the proximity of the tower, which will contribute a sizeable influx of residential density to the core.

As completion begins to near, we will keep you updated on any further developments surrounding 88 Scott Street, particularly as interior work ramps up.