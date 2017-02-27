| by Greg Lipinski |

A major milestone has been reached for Concert Properties' 88 Scott Street. Construction workers have now reached the final height of the condominium tower, structurally topping out at 204 metres (669 feet) tall. Located where Toronto's Financial District blends into the St. Lawrence neighbourhood, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed building has been shaping its way into the Downtown skyline, now visible from multiple vantage points around the core.

88 Scott Street as viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Razz

In the last update we provided in early December, construction crews were just pouring the 57th floor; just one shy of its total 58-storeys. Just over two and a half months later, construction progressed with pouring the final residential floor, in addition to the building's three mechanical levels. One of the more notable features as of late has been the step-backs on the building's uppermost floors, which will give the building a unique, layered silhouette upon completion.

Close up of 88 Scott Street as viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Razz

Cladding, meanwhile, has made substantial progress, with all but the top 17 storeys now glazed. The installation of precast panels on the lower portions of the building has now been completed, with the remainder of the building to be clad in a combination of window wall and spandrel. Down at grade level, installation of the red stone pavers along Wellington is substantially complete. They will set off the limestone podium, the former Royal and Sun Alliance Building, which will bring new office space to the multi-use development.

Looking south to 88 Scott Street from Bay Adelaide Centre, image by Forum contributor am29

Once complete, the mixed-use development will bring in 525 residential units while providing residents with plenty of amenity space situated on top of the podium and on the 46/47th split level amenity sky lounges. At ground level, retail space will front Wellington Street.

Close-up of the upper floors, including the 46/47 level amenity space, image by Greg Lipinski

Residential occupancy is tentatively scheduled to begin in October this year, and continue into 2018.

We will keep you up-to-date as construction carries on throughout the rest of the year. Additional information can be found in the project's database, linked below. Want to share your thoughts on this development? Feel free to comment in the space provided below, or join in the ongoing conversation in the associated Forum thread.