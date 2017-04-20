| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to the intersection of Adelaide and George Streets in Downtown Toronto, for a view of Alterra Group of Companies' Post House Condominiums. Back in November 2013, the Wallman Architects-designed condominium tower could be seen rising from behind Toronto's first Post Office, well on its way to a final height of 21 storeys.

Post House rising from George Street north of Adelaide, 2013, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The 278-unit condominium development was completed in 2015 along with an intimate new public space tucked in between the base of the condominium tower and the historic Post Office building. Returning to the same view in April 2017 reveals the full 21-storey height of the completed condominium tower, and its cladding consisting of blue and gray-hued spandrel panels, and glass balcony railings finished with alternating pairs of vertical metal fins.

In the meantime, along Adelaide Street to the south, a scaffold has been erected around the block of heritage properties at 252 through 264 Adelaide, as the Allied Properties REIT-owned property is in the process of being restored.

Post House Condominiums, April 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!