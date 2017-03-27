| by Jack Landau |

Following on the success of Graywood Developments' Scoop Condos in Toronto's Carleton Village neighbourhood, the developer is returning with the second of three phases, this one situated on the south side of St. Clair between Ford and Osler Streets. Like the first phase, Scoop 2 will take a horizontal mid-rise form with a design by SMV Architects, and will replace a former car dealership building and its parking lot at 1779 St. Clair Avenue West.

Scoop 2 Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

Set to rise 12 storeys, and to a height of 39 metres, with the building's floor space index (FSI) measured at 5.41 times the lot area. Scoop 2 would contain a total of 274 residential units above a ground floor containing 1,000 m² of retail fronting onto St. Clair. The unit breakdown is proposed to be 138 one-bedroom units and 136 two-bedroom units.

Scoop 2 Condos, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The site is bisected by a City-owned laneway running north/south, which would need to be either relocated or incorporated into the project to make it viable. In late-October 2016, a request was submitted to the City’s Transportation Services on behalf of the developer to enter into a land exchange agreement that would allow for reconfiguration of the existing laneway.

Scoop 2 subject site, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

490 m² of indoor amenities are proposed, including 290 m² and 95 m² spaces on the ground floor, as well as a 105 m² indoor space on the 12th floor of the building. These would be complemented by 545 m² of outdoor amenity space in the form of a ground-floor courtyard and a rooftop terrace.

Scoop 2 will be served by a two-level underground parking garage containing 188 parking spaces, with 172 reserved for residents of the development and the remaining 16 dedicated to visitors. 28 bicycle parking spaces would also be housed at grade.

Additional information can be found in the project's dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the filed provided at the bottom of this page.