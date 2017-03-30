| by Jack Landau |

A few months after construction hoarding was removed from the base of Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse2 Condos, the installation of exterior finishes is wrapping up for the second tower of the new community in Toronto's Emerson Wallace neighbourhood. Joining the recently completed 27-storey 'Fuse,' the second phase Fuse2 rises 23 storeys, and will soon add 286 new homes to the first phase's 290 completed units.

Fuse (L) and Fuse2 (R) viewed from the east on Lansdowne, image by Stefan Novakovic

When we last checked in on construction of the Barrett Architect-designed development's second phase back in January, hoarding had just been removed from the base of the second phase, while the installation of balcony glazing was just wrapping up. In the months since our last update, the exterior hoist used to move construction workers and materials has been disassembled and removed from the east face of the building, allowing the final elements of the envelope to be put in place.

Cladding installed on the east facade, where a construction hoist was recently in place, image by Stefan Novakovic

With the bulk of exterior finishes now completed, much of the construction at Fuse2 has shifted to the interiors. In anticipation of move-ins, the building's interior fit-out involves a number of trades working on various elements such as drywall, plumbing, electrical, and appliance installation.

Fuse2 viewed from the south, image by Stefan Novakovic

The almost 600 new homes contained within Fuse's two towers will be anchored to the street by a major retail and commercial component. Housed behind restored warehouse facades with frontages on both Dupont and Lansdowne, the 4,885 m² commercial/retail space will include a Metro grocery store and a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Future retail frontage along Dupont Street, image by Stefan Novakovic

