| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Neudorfer Corporation's Fuse and Fuse2 Condos has continued to progress at Dupont and Lansdowne, with hoarding now removed from the base of the Barrett Architect-designed development's 23-storey second phase. Following in the footsteps of the recently completed 27-storey 'Fuse' immediately to the east, the second phase condominium tower will soon add 286 new homes to Toronto's Emerson Wallace neighbourhood.

Fuse2 Condos viewed from the south, image by Jack Landau

While most of the remaining work will involve fitting out the interiors of suites, hallways, and amenity spaces, application of finishing touches continues on the tower's exterior. The installation of clear balcony glazing is now practically complete, and painting of balcony slab edges has progressed to the upper levels. A vertical strip of Fuse2's east facade will have to wait a while longer for its final cladding, which will be installed following the removal of the temporary construction hoist.

Fuse2 Condos viewed from the east, image by Jack Landau

Together, Fuse and Fuse2's almost 600 units will be anchored to the Dupont and Lansdowne intersection through a 4,885 m² commercial/retail space, which will include a Metro grocery store and a Shoppers Drug Mart. This component retains the exterior of a historic brick warehouse, which has served as a reference point for the design language of Fuse2's podium to the west.

Future retail component at the base of Fuse Condos, image by Jack Landau

Though it will be some time before the project's anchor retailers set up shop, the interior of the commercial/retail component was quite active with work crews when these images were captured, and we look forward to the first opening announcements.

Fuse (L) and Fuse2 (R) viewed from the east on Lansdowne, image by Jack Landau

We will continue to follow the development as construction finishes up. In the meantime, you can find additional information and renderings in our dataBase file for Fuse and Fuse2, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.