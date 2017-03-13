| by Greg Lipinski |

While much work is still to come on future phases in the triangular-shaped master-planned community Garrison Point, construction for Cityzen Development Group, Fernbrook Homes, and Diamond Corp's phase one within the 7.6-acre site has been underway since Summer 2016. New photos show the first level of tiebacks securing the site's shoring, with work now on the second and third below-grade levels.

Drone shot looking east to the site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Hugging the northeast corner of Ordnance St, shoring began on the 29 and 35-storey condominium towers in mid-2016, with excavation getting underway shortly thereafter. With much of the digging now complete, the base for the first crane is anticipated to be erected in the coming weeks, with construction workers then set to begin pouring concrete for the towers' foundation levels.

Close-up where the 35-storey tower will be placed, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The first two buildings are being built in stages, with the 29-storey tower and the 5-storey podium of the second tower being built first. Construction on the northern 35-storey tower will likely begin once substantial progress has been made on the first stage.

Looking down onto the site of the 29-storey tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

With the tower floor plates not expected to begin their rise until the last months of 2017, work will follow throughout 2018, with first occupancy of the south tower scheduled likely in early 2019. Once complete, the two Hariri Pontarini-designed towers will be home to 746 residential units, accompanied by one retail unit at ground-level, and amenity space within the podium levels.

Early rendering of Garrison Common, image courtesy of Cityzen Development Group

Currently in the planning process are the later phases, now named Novus at Garrison Point. Also designed by Hariri Pontarini, these rental projects by Bentall Kennedy will feature two towers rising 34 and 35 storeys on the southern parcel, while a third rental tower could occupy the northwest parcel along Strachan and Ordnance. The eastern end of the site will be home to a new public park.

The recent plans for the rental towers follow Cityzen, Fernbrook, and Diamond Corp's sale of the site in late 2015. Initially planned as part of a 1,750-unit Garrison Point community, plans for these properties have since evolved under Bentall Kennedy.

Site Plan of Garrison Point, image via submission to the City of Toronto

We will return with more updates as construction progresses, and when more news on the next phases are released. Additional renderings and information can be found on the project dataBase, filed below.