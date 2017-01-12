| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above the Yonge and Dundas intersection. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this drone-captured sunset view looks northwest over Yonge and Dundas, showing a number of new additions to the cityscape like Velocity at the Square, the Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning, the Ryerson Student Learning Centre, Aura at College Park, Karma Condos to name a few. The photo is actually a still-frame from a recent YouTube video created by Flores, showing off wintery scenes from around Toronto.

Drone view facing northwest over the Yonge-Dundas intersection, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

