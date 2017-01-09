| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood has experienced a major wave of intensification over the past decade, with a number of new condominium towers now marking the neighbourhood skyline. Submitted to the One Bloor East Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view shows several recent additions to the skyline. From left to right, the image below shows CrystalBlu, The Uptown Residences, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, 22 Condos, Casa Condos, One Bloor East, CHAZ Yorkville Condos, and Casa II Condos.

Bloor-Yorkville skyline viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!