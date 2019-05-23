| by Jack Landau |

A new student rental building has been proposed at 409 Huron Street on the doorstep of the University of Toronto. Just southwest of Bloor and St. George, a rezoning application was submitted on behalf of developer the Impressions Group, calling for a 4-storey, 15.89 metre-high student-focused residential apartment building, designed by architects SvN.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

The project's Huron Street frontage would retain the façade of the 3-storey, 1903-built house on site, with heritage aspects of the project overseen by specialists ERA Architects. Behind the preserved heritage façade, a series of sawtooth-angled, white brick clad volumes would hover over a double-height ground floor.

409 Huron Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan calls for a total of 90 rental units, including 40 replacement units for existing rentals on site. These are planned in a mix of 66 studio units, 16 one-bedroom units, 7 two-bedroom units, and a single three-bedroom unit, while the 40 rental replacement units would include 39 studio units and a single one-bedroom unit. The replacement units are proposed to be generally larger in size than the existing units they are set to replace.

Due to the size, location, and target demographic, the project proposes no on-site vehicular parking, though 206 long-term bicycle parking spaces are planned on an underground level. An additional 16 short-term bicycle parking spaces are located at grade in a bicycle storage room.