| by Jack Landau |

We're dusting off our construction boots and adhering to a dress code for this week's Throwback Thursday, where we visit the swanky Canoe Restaurant on the 54th floor of the TD Bank Tower in the Toronto Dominion Centre. The restaurant offers some impressive views of the surrounding city, including the burgeoning South Core area. A view south from Canoe back in June 2016 was centred on the rising Harbour Plaza Residences development, a pair of 63 and 67-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers.

Facing south from Canoe, June 2016, image by Forum contributor musafir

Almost three years have passed since the photo above was captured, and changes continue to transform the South Core. The now complete Harbour Plaza Residences towers are being joined by new towers to the east and west. On the right side of the image, Tridel's 65-storey Ten York has joined the mix, while a new 32-storey office tower is rising at 16 York Street. On the far left, the south tower of Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge's CIBC SQUARE office complex can be seen rising towards a 49-storey, 238-metre height. Another change is the rebranding of the former Air Canada Centre, now adorned with signs sowing that it's now the Scotiabank Arena.

Facing south from Canoe, May 2019, image by Craig White

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto.

* * *

