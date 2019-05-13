| by Jack Landau |

Hot on the heels of a successful sales run at their Saturday in Downsview Park condominium development adjacent to Toronto's Downsview Park, Mattamy is gearing up for the launch of the the second phase in the Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed community. The project's second phase will rise 7-to-8 storeys on a sloping site, containing a mix of 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom suites, ranging in area from 501 ft² up to 962 ft², as well as a limited collection of townhomes from 1,324 ft² to 1,535 ft².

Saturday in Downsview Park Phase 2, image courtesy of Mattamy

Towards the more compact end of this range, layout 1B-7 is a one-bedroom unit of 581 ft² and priced from $478,990. Starting on the fourth floor, this suite layout offers either a 104 ft² balcony (5th through 7th floors) or a 210 ft² terrace (4th floor), for combined living spaces as large as 791 ft².

Layout 1B-7, Saturday in Downsview Park Phase 2, image courtesy of Mattamy

Stepping up in interior size, layout 1B+D-9 is a one-bedroom+den layout at 617 ft² and priced starting from $500,990. Found on levels four through seven, this suite offers a 105 ft² balcony with south exposure for a combined living area of 722 ft².

Layout 1B+D-9, Saturday in Downsview Park Phase 2, image courtesy of Mattamy

Among the project’s two-bedroom layouts, 2B-12 is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner suite with 783 ft², starting from $634,990. Located on the third floor, this layout offers a 45 ft² balcony with north and west exposure.

Layout 2B-12, Saturday in Downsview Park Phase 2, image courtesy of Mattamy

Among the two-bedroom+den layouts, the largest suite currently on offer is layout 2B+D-3, a 923 ft² unit on the third floor. Priced at $719,990, the suite features a master bedroom, second bedroom, a den that can be converted into a third bedroom, and a 45 ft² north-facing balcony.

Layout 2B+D-3, Saturday in Downsview Park Phase 2, image courtesy of Mattamy

For now, only the one-bedroom, one-bedroom+den, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom+den layouts are listed on the project's website, with the project's three-bedroom suite layouts expected to be released in the near future.

