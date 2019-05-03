| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Canoe Restaurant at the top of 66 Wellington Street West in Toronto's Financial District. The restaurant offers impressive views of the surrounding city, including an unobstructed south-facing view towards the growing South Core area. Captured by Craig White, construction of new office towers bookend this image, with the rising 16 York on the far right and CIBC SQUARE at the far left.

Sunset view of Toronto's South Core, image by Craig White

