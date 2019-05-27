| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this sunset shot faces northwest from a high-rise in the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood, showing 1 Yorkville rising towards its final 58-storey height.

Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

