The University of Toronto’s Robarts Library at St. George and Harbord streets is undergoing a significant expansion, with the classic Mathers and Haldenby-designed brutalist icon being given a new glass addition along its Huron Street frontage. Contrasting the library's impermeable fortress-like exterior, the five-storey, 4,304 m² Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed addition will largely feature glazed surfaces, allowing uninterrupted views both into and out of the building. The expansion, known as Robarts Common, will add significant new study space in various configurations in the building.

Robarts Common, image via University of Toronto

Work on the addition's steel skeleton is progressing, with the structure being assembled at both its north and south ends, eventually to join up in the middle. These north and south anchor points are now reaching their final heights, with steel assembly underway for the fifth and final floor of the addition. Angled steel support beams indicate where the crimps in the glass facade will form a faceted effect.

Addition taking shape at Robarts Libary, image by Forum contributor PatM

Another change evident in recent photos is the start of installation for the floating staircases that play into the projects design. Set to feature wood finishes upon completion, renderings and planning documents depict these staircases as a prominent feature on the addition's north and south ends when viewed from the exterior.

First signs of staircases, image by Forum contributor PatM

Meanwhile, the U of T has signed on with EarthCam to provide live webcam updates on the project’s construction, allowing the public to check in on the current state of work at any time.

Screenshot of EarthCam's live feed of the project, image via onesearch.library.utoronto.ca/robarts-common/home

Once construction wraps up next year, the completed addition will increase Robarts Library's capacity to 6,000 seats across study spaces open 24/7 during peak times in the academic year.

Robarts Common, image via University of Toronto

