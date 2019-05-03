| by Jack Landau |

A proposal submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning and an Official Plan amendment to permit a major multi-tower redevelopment of Lansing Square, a large business park at Victoria Park and Sheppard where North York meets Scarborough. The Lansing Square Redevelopment from property owner ELAD Canada would bring four new condominium towers with heights of up to 40 storeys, 5 blocks of 3-storey townhouses, and a 19-storey office tower designed by WZMH Architects, as well as three new public roads and a new 0.37-hectare public park.

Site of Lansing Square Redevelopment, image via City of Toronto

The plan is divided into two parts by land use, with a new mixed-use community fronting onto Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue, and an intensified office employment area within the southwest quadrant of the property. In total, the project would contain 3,560 m² of retail space, 59,228 m² of office space, and 11,586 m² of residential space.

Site plan, Lansing Square Redevelopment, image via City of Toronto

At the northeast quadrant of the site, Block 1 would house a pair of condominium towers known as Tower A and B. On the north side of the block, Tower A would rise from a 6-storey mixed-use podium fronting onto Sheppard Avenue East, rising 40 storeys and measuring 127.45 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse. This tower would house 434 units.

Looking south to Lansing Square Redevelopment, image via City of Toronto

To the east, Tower B is planned to rise 27 storeys including a 4-storey mixed-use podium fronting onto Victoria Park. This tower is proposed to reach 88.99 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse, and house another 297 units.

To the west of Block 1, Block 2 would be divided from the aforementioned buildings via a new north-south street carved through the site. Block 2 proposed to retain an existing 12-storey office building located at 2 Lansing Square, while adding 34- and 24-storey condominium towers and blocks of low-rise townhomes. Known as Tower C, the 24-storey element would feature a frontage along Sheppard, rising 80.14 metres and containing 246 units. To the south, the 34-storey Tower D would reach a height of 109.65 metres to the top of the mechanical penthouse, and contain 355 units.

At the site's southeast quadrant, Block 3 proposes to retain an existing 8-storey office building located at 2550 Victoria Park Avenue, while adding two new blocks of townhouse to the west, fronting onto the new north-south public street.

Looking north to Lansing Square Redevelopment, image via City of Toronto

At the southwest quadrant of the site, Block 4 proposes a new 19-storey, 85.05-metre office building fronting onto Settlers Road, known as Tower E, as well as a 7-storey parking structure serving the site. Wedged between Blocks 3 and 4, Block 5 at the south end of the site calls for a new public park with a total area of 3,670 m².

In total, the residential components add up to 1,332 condominium units and 22 freehold units in a mix of 665 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 53 m², 534 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 71 m², and 155 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 83 m². The project’s townhome units would average in size at 148 m².

