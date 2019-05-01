| by Jack Landau |

As construction progresses below grade for The One, an 85-storey luxury condominium and hotel tower at Yonge and Bloor in Downtown Toronto, Mizrahi Developments and hotelier Hyatt are announcing they have come to an agreement on which brand of luxury boutique hotel will operate in Canada's new tallest building.

Lower floors of The One were the Andaz Hotel will be, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

A hotel has long been in the plans for the lower levels of the Foster + Partners and Core Architects-designed tower. The Andaz Toronto–Yorkville hotel will occupy floors 4 through 16 of the 309-metre tower, offering "160 luxury rooms including 15 luxury suites, plus more than 12,000 square feet of event and conference space, food and beverage offerings, a spa, and more."

“It is an honor to announce this prestigious and significant project with Hyatt,” reads a statement by Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments. “It validates almost a decade of vision and hard work by the collective team, and it is a true testament to Toronto’s growing importance on the global scene. The One sets a new benchmark for Toronto—and for Canada as a whole—and we are excited to have the iconic Andaz brand on board as we forge ahead on this extraordinary project.”

The hotel would add to Andaz's portfolio of 18 hotels globally, and is expected to open in 2022 along with the condominium residences above. “Yonge and Bloor streets are the crossroads to one of the most multi-cultural places in the world,” stated Scott Richer, vice president of real estate and development, Canada for Hyatt. “Given the confluence of architecture, design and sheer quality that this project represents, we could not have found a more suitable location to bring the immersive and vibrant Andaz brand to Toronto.”

The One dominating Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline, rendering courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

