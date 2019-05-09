| by Jack Landau |

Following the ratification by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) of a zoning amendment settlement between the City of Toronto and Menkes, t developer has submitted revised plans for their 4800 Yonge Street project, seeking final approvals for the 49-storey tower planned to rise from the southwest corner at Sheppard in North York City Centre.

4800 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

While the overall height remains unchanged at 168 metres, the revised plan for the mixed-use development designed by Miami-Based Arquitectonica, Toronto's B+H Architects and Turner Fleischer Architects, introduces changes to the podium which has been increased from 5 levels to 8, and the building's total gross floor area (GFA) which has decreased from 50,012 m² to 49,906 m². Office GFA has increased from 8,469 m² to just over 15,000 m² owing to the larger podium, while the conversion of the tower's lowest levels to podium translates to a GFA decrease from 38,129 m² to 34,387 m² for condominium suites. At street level, the previously-proposed 751 m² of retail space has been reduced to 519 m² following the addition of an atrium at the northeast corner of the building.

Podium, 4800 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Despite the loss of residential floor area, units have been adjusted in a way that results in the number of suites increasing by just one, from 497 to 498. The units are proposed in a mix of 32 bachelors, 363 one-bedrooms, 79 two-bedrooms, and 24 three-bedrooms. Residents would have access to 969 m² of indoor amenity space (increased from the previous plan's 956 m²) and 753 m² of outdoor amenity space, decreased from 1,167 m² due to more of the top of the podium being given over to green roof.

Podium, 4800 Yonge Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Other revisions include changes to the site's underground garage, being reduced from 5 levels down to 4, providing 341 parking spaces for residents, office and retail tenants, and visitors. Bicycle storage has been reduced, decreasing 456 to 432 spaces.

