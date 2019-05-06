| by Jack Landau |

Another tower is rising into the growing cluster of high-rise development taking shape at Shuter and Church streets in Downtown Toronto. Menkes Developments' Fleur Condos will add a 29-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower to the mix, with the building's podium levels now coming together as the project gets ready to rise into the neighbourhood skyline.

Fleur Condos rising above Shuter and Church, image by Forum contributor Benito

The project got its start in late 2016, when site clearing began. A year later, shoring had begun, and continued into February 2018. Following shoring work, excavation commenced for the building's four-level underground parking garage and foundations, wrapping up in mid-2018. Forming kicked off last August, when a tower crane was installed, and reached grade by February 2019.

Aerial view of Fleur from the south, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

Forming now reaches two levels above grade, as crews work on the second of three podium levels that will support the tower above. The process at this point is a gradual one, with the podium levels' layouts differing from floor to floor and requiring forms to be specially built for each. Once forming of the repeating typical tower floor layouts begins, the rate of construction will increase significantly.

Fleur Condos rising above Shuter and Church, image by Forum contributor Benito

Fleur's podium levels are set to house a mix of retail spaces, common residential spaces and amenities, and condominium units. The building will eventually introduce 320 new homes to the rapidly intensifying area.

Fleur Condos, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

