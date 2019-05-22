| by Jack Landau |

A new project placed at the meeting point between Toronto's The Stockyards, The Junction, and the Corso Italia neighbourhoods is entering marketing just a year after being proposed for St. Clair West at Old Weston Road. Known as Reunion Crossing, the project from Diamond Kilmer Developments will bring an 11-storey condominium building and five blocks of townhomes, with distinctive architecture by Giannone Petricone Associates.

Reunion Crossing's mid-rise will front St. Clair and its streetcar service with ground floor retail, while the townhome blocks will march alongside Old Weston Road. Landscaped grounds will tie the buildings together, with outdoor space designed by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

The project contains 249 units, with 153 in the mid-rise building and 96 urban townhomes, available in one- through three-bedroom layouts in sizes from 435 ft² to 1,083 ft². The units are offered in a mix of unit types in the mid-rise condominium, as well as open-concept, two-storey townhome units with private rooftop patios and sunken terraces.

Residents of both the mid-rise and townhomes will have access to a collection of Bryon Patton and Associates-appointed amenities including a lounge and game room, a fitness centre, a party room, and a rooftop terrace. One unique amenity is to be a community work area known as the Urban Garage, offering residents tools and work benches, bicycle repair stands, arts and crafts space, and a pet wash area.

