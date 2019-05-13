| by Jack Landau |

We have been keeping a close eye on the 49-storey first phase of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines’ CIBC SQUARE, as the WilkinsonEyre-designed complex's first tower rises across from Scotiabank Arena in Downtown Toronto. We last checked in on the project at the start of April, and in the roughly five weeks since, work has brought the new office tower just a bit closer to its eventual final height of 237.7 metres, while more more has been completed closer to ground level.

CIBC SQUARE rising, image by Forum contributor Michael62

The tower's poured concrete core has been rising rapidly in recent weeks. With fewer elevators required to service the tower's upper floors, a recent reduction in the tower core's size has meant that it takes less time to build this element now. Crews can now form the core at an average rate of 1.5 levels per week, and has reached level 33 as of now.

Tower core at CIBC Square, image by Forum contributor Michael62

As the core rises, installation of structural steel for the tower floorplates is progressing smoothly. As of the start of the month, steel installation was underway on levels 18 through 21. Concrete pours for the tower floorplates‚ which allow the completion of the steel skeleton, are several levels behind, now reaching up to the 11th floor. The most significant change expected in the near future is the start of installation for the tower's curtainwall glass exterior.

At the base of the rising tower, steel work recently began on the south tower's pavilion, a low-rise podium structure at the south end of the site, while fronting Bay Street, the steel skeleton to hold a glass canopy is being assembled too, now forming a diamond-patterned canopy 80 feet high that references the tower's exterior pattern.

Canopy at the base of CIBC SQUARE, image by Forum contributor sikandar

North of the tower, the project's park deck that will sit above the Union Station rail corridor is progressing into its fourth and fifth phases. Structural steel decking now bridges over a large section of the rails, eventually to support a park that will link the south tower and second phase north tower.

CIBC SQUARE from the east showing rail deck overbuild, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.