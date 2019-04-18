| by Jack Landau |

Work is progressing at Menkes Developments' 4.6 million square foot mixed-use Sugar Wharf community on Toronto’s waterfront east of Yonge Street. At the east end of the site, cranes are busy where the first two condominium towers and an office tower are soon to rise.

With construction furthest along on the 25-storey, B+H Architects-designed office tower at 100 Queens Quay East, earlier this week a second major tenant was announced for the building. The Toronto Region Board of Trade and its trade services arm, the World Trade Centre Toronto (WTC-T), will be taking approximately 90,000 square feet of the 690,000 square foot office tower. The news comes with an updated rendering of the tower’s Queens Quay frontage featuring illuminated signage for the Board and WTC-T near the northeast corner of the podium floor.

100 Queens Quay East, located on the north side of Queens Quay East between Cooper and New Street (CNW Group/Menkes)

After almost a half-century in the Financial District, the Board's move is part of a growing shift of the city's Central Business District, now expanding to south of the rail corridor as well. A statement from Jan De Silva, President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade, reads "We want our new, iconic trade, business and corporate event hub - in the energized, new waterfront business district with its thought leaders and innovators - to drive the Toronto region's momentum."

The first major tenant announced for the building was the LCBO, which will take 200,000 square feet for its new head offices. The LCBO is currently headquartered in the northwest corner of the site, which will be redeveloped later.

The office tower’s construction recently celebrated a milestone with the start of forming for the tower’s ground level in one of the corners. A trio of cranes is working away on the first above-grade sections, as the tower gears up for its 25-storey ascent.

Looking north across the 100 Queens Quay site, image by Forum contributor achender

To the north of the office tower, the Sugar Wharf Condos Phase 1 site has been moving along over the past several weeks. The forming of foundations and the first elements of the site’s underground levels is well underway, and the third of four tower cranes was recently erected in the pit. The architectsAlliance-designed towers will reach heights of 64 and 70 storeys once complete.

Aerial view of the Sugar Wharf Condos Phase 1 site, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

An aerial view of the site offers a view of both active blocks of construction, as well as the future site of the Phase 2 condo towers and park to the west, currently take up by the expansive yellow-brick LCBO headquarters and warehouse. This view also shows the changing context of the surrounding blocks, where several more high-rises are planned and under construction.

Aerial view of the Sugar Wharf site, image by Sasha Geciova

