Seven cranes mark are working away at Front and Spadina where a mega-project known as The Well is bringing over 3,000,000 ft² of office, retail, condominium, and rental residential space to a 7.8 acre site at the meeting point of Toronto's King West and Entertainment District neighbourhoods. The seven-building complex includes a trio of condominium buildings at its west end from veteran developer Tridel and their partner Woodbourne. With construction already underway, Tridel is kicking off marketing of the condominium towers in advance of an imminent sales launch.

Looking north to The Well, image courtesy of Tridel

Known as The Well Condominiums, the three towers will reach heights of 38, 22, and 14 storeys rising to the west of the site's 36-storey office tower and 46-storey rental apartment tower. The 400 suites in the tallest of the towers are being marketed as Classic I Series with areas ranging from 491 to 1,288 ft², with tentative occupancy scheduled for September 2022. To the west, 258 Classic II Series suites in the 22-storey building will have between 509 and 1,419 ft², with tentative occupancy slated for May 2022. North of the 22-storey tower, the 14-storey building fronting Wellington Street at the site's northwest corner will contain just 98 suites in generous multi-bedroom plans ranging from 1,059 to 3,253 ft², with occupancy slated for July 2022.

Residents will live above one of the most significant retail spaces ever built in Downtown Toronto. The complex's retail component includes approximately 500,000 ft² of retail space, much of it housed within a massive sheltered galleria that will carve through the site. This multi-level shopping space will be crisscrossed by bridges, and protected from rain by an undulating lattice of steel and glass.

Retail galleria at The Well, image courtesy of Tridel

With sales just around the corner, Tridel has set up a project website filled with information and images, including a live feed of the already-active construction site updated on a regular basis. The project website also offers the chance to register in advance of the upcoming sales launch.

Construction at The Well, image courtesy of Tridel

Other developers working on the project include Allied Properties REIT, Rio Can REIT, and Diamond Corp. The residential towers facing Front Street have been designed by architectsAlliance, while those facing Wellington Street are designed by Wallman Architects. The office tower is designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects while the retail is designed by BDP. Adamson Associates are the Architects of Record for the whole site.

Looking northwest to The Well, image courtesy of Tridel

