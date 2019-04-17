| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Polson Pier in Toronto's Port Lands for a view of the changing Downtown skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this shot shows the growing impact of the rising south tower at CIBC SQUARE adding to the central skyline, while the Lighthouse Towers at Daniels Waterfront are visible rising in the East Bayfront.

Toronto skyline from Polson Pier, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

