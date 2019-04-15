| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone shot of the Toronto skyline, looking west over the top of the derelict Victory Soya Mills Silos at Lake Shore and Parliament. Captured by Forum contributor skycandy, this view shows the new impact of the 44-storey Monde Condominium tower, standing tall at the centre of the frame.

Skyline view from Victory Soya Mills Silos at Lake Shore and Parliament, image by Forum contributor skycandy

