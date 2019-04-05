| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of the CN Tower for a view of Toronto's South Core. Captured by Forum contributor Toron, this shot shows the 16 York office tower rising towards a 32-storey height in the heart of the area, while cranes can also be seen for Tower at Pier 27 and CIBC SQUARE to the east.

Toronto's South Core area viewed from the CN Tower, image by Forum contributor Toron

