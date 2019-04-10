| by Jack Landau |

Work is in full swing to expand Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus beside Square One in Mississauga City Centre. The campus is growing once again with an expansion of the Moriyama + Teshima and Montgomery Sisam Architects-designed Phase 2 building completed in 2017. Designed by the same joint venture team, the under-construction Phase 2A (HMC2A) will introduce a new 6,503 m² Student and Athletics Centre to the fledgling campus.

Aerial view of HMC2A under construction, late March, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Construction of the second phase started about one year ago with the closing of part of a surface parking lot serving the first phase. This was followed by shoring along the Rathburn Road edge, excavation of a couple metres of earth along that northern edge, and foundation work which continued through Summer 2018. By the Fall, a pair of poured concrete staircase and elevator cores had emerged on the site, allowing for the start of structural steel installation in the first days of 2019.

HMC2A under construction, image by Forum contributor drum118

In the over three months since the first structural steel was spotted, the expansion's shape has quickly materialized. Now topped out at its final height and approaching structural completion, pouring of the building's concrete floors and the installation of exterior cladding are expected to advance construction in the coming months.

HMC2A under construction, image by Forum contributor drum118

A view of the building's Rathburn Road frontage gives a glimpse of the fourth-floor running track's supporting structure, which hugs the outer wall before curving inward. Sections of steel with white finishes like the ones supporting the track will be exposed and visible from within the building.

HMC2A under construction, image by Forum contributor drum118

The new building will connect directly with the existing phase 2 building via a shared portico at grade and across two upper levels. Once complete, the building will provide the campus with lounge and study spaces, club rooms, food outlets, games areas, administrative suites, fitness studios, a gymnasium, and a running track, as well as a double-height atrium to gather in.

Looking east to Sheridan College Phase 2A, image via Sheridan College

